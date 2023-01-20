dayton-daily-news logo
Gusts of 40-60 mph recorded: Where were the highest?

Strong winds exceeding 40 mph across the region and reaching 60 mph or higher in some parts felled trees and branches and ripped off siding and shingles of homes throughout the area.

The highest wind gust for the entire region was recorded at the Dayton International Airport of 64 mph at 4:23 p.m. This was followed closely behind with a 62 mph gust recorded at 4:24 p.m. at the Dayton-Wright Brothers Airport in Miamisburg, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and several regional airports also recorded high wind gusts:

Middletown Regional Airport, Hook Field, 58 mph gust at 4:15 p.m.

Springfield-Beckley Municipal Airport, 54 mph gust at 4:45 p.m.

WPAFB: 47 mph gust at 4:04 p.m.

Greene County-Lewis A. Jackson Regional Airport in Xenia, 47 mph gust at 4:39 p.m.

Warren County Airport, John Lane Field in Lebanon, 46 mph gust at 4:25 p.m.

