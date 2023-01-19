Windy, warm today with rain, thunderstorms in afternoon

Starting around 4 p.m., the NWS predicted clouds, winds and rain chances will rapidly rise, for showers, embedded thunderstorms and gusts as high as 45 mph around the evening commute.

The NWS issued a Wind Advisory for Butler and Warren counties from noon to 7 p.m.

After night falls, so will rain chances, with the NWS predicting only a slight chance of rain from 7 p.m. until around midnight.

It will still be windy overnight, with sustained winds of 23 to 26 mph and gusts around 36 mph for most of the night.

Highs today will be up around 60 mph, and lows will fall to around 33 degrees.

Friday will be cloudy, breezy and cold, with temperatures only rising a few degrees to around 36 degrees.

For Friday night, clouds will decrease somewhat, for partly clear skies before dawn on Saturday. Lows will dip to around 28 degrees.

To start the weekend, Saturday will be mostly sunny and chilly, with a high around 39 degrees, followed by a partly cloudy night and a low around 28 degrees.

The NWS did predict that the weekend weather will change around sunrise on Sunday, though, with rain and snow likely starting shortly before dawn.