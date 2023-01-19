Windy, warm today with rain, thunderstorms in afternoon

Today will be windy and warm, with rain before dawn, a sharp clearing of skies in the early afternoon, and a quick return of scattered showers with embedded thunderstorms mid-afternoon, some of which could be strong to severe, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
During severe storms, the greatest danger will be damaging winds, which could cause outages, the NWS said.
The NWS also said it couldn’t rule out a tornado this afternoon and evening.
Around dawn today, it will be mostly cloudy and breezy, and as the day goes on clouds will quickly decrease, especially starting around noon.
Clouds clearing will be joined by rising winds, with gusty winds beginning in the afternoon.
Starting around 4 p.m., the NWS predicted clouds, winds and rain chances will rapidly rise, for showers, embedded thunderstorms and gusts as high as 45 mph around the evening commute.
The NWS issued a Wind Advisory for Butler and Warren counties from noon to 7 p.m.
After night falls, so will rain chances, with the NWS predicting only a slight chance of rain from 7 p.m. until around midnight.
It will still be windy overnight, with sustained winds of 23 to 26 mph and gusts around 36 mph for most of the night.
Highs today will be up around 60 mph, and lows will fall to around 33 degrees.
Friday will be cloudy, breezy and cold, with temperatures only rising a few degrees to around 36 degrees.
For Friday night, clouds will decrease somewhat, for partly clear skies before dawn on Saturday. Lows will dip to around 28 degrees.
To start the weekend, Saturday will be mostly sunny and chilly, with a high around 39 degrees, followed by a partly cloudy night and a low around 28 degrees.
The NWS did predict that the weekend weather will change around sunrise on Sunday, though, with rain and snow likely starting shortly before dawn.
About the Author