Harrison Twp. man facing 10 charges in death of Huber Heights man

Barry Bearadeno Pence II. Photo courtesy Miami Valley Jails
Barry Bearadeno Pence II. Photo courtesy Miami Valley Jails

Crime & Law
By Kristen Spicker
23 minutes ago

A Harrison Twp. man is accused of killing a 53-year-old Huber Heights man who was found dead in his home early last week.

Barry Beardeno Pence II, 22, was charged with two counts each of aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault, aggravated burglary and tampering with evidence in the death of James T. Woolard, according to Montgomery County Municipal Court - Eastern Division records.

On Sept. 20, Huber Heights police responded to Woolard’s home in the 4900 block of Tilbury Road on a report of a person not breathing, according to Huber Heights police dispatch records.

A 911 caller, who identified herself as Woolard’s daughter, said the he was not moving and there was blood on the couch,” according to dispatch records. She did not report seeing any weapons nearby.

When officers arrived, they found Woolard with multiple stab wounds, according to court records. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Through the course of the investigation we identified the suspect as defendant, Barry Pence II,” documents read. “Upon interviewing the defendant he admitted to committing the offense.”

It is not clear if Pence and Woolard were acquainted or what led up to Woolard’s death.

Pence was arrested Wednesday afternoon by Huber Heights police in the 3100 block of Taylorsville Road, according to jail booking records. He is scheduled to have a video hearing Monday afternoon.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as more information is available.

