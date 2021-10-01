Harrison Twp. man facing 10 charges in death of Huber Heights man

“Through the course of the investigation we identified the suspect as defendant, Barry Pence II,” documents read. “Upon interviewing the defendant he admitted to committing the offense.”

It is not clear if Pence and Woolard were acquainted or what led up to Woolard’s death.

Pence was arrested Wednesday afternoon by Huber Heights police in the 3100 block of Taylorsville Road, according to jail booking records. He is scheduled to have a video hearing Monday afternoon.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as more information is available.