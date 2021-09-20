dayton-daily-news logo
Report: Huber Heights police investigating death

By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
Police in Huber Heights Monday night are investigating a death.

Crews were called at 4:20 p.m. to a home in the 4900 of Tilbury Road on a report of a person not breathing, Huber Heights police dispatch said.

No further information was immediately available.

We are working to learn more and will update this report.

