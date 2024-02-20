Harrison Twp. man indicted in hourslong SWAT standoff after shots fired

A Harrison Twp. man indicted Tuesday was free awaiting trial earlier this month when he is accused of firing shots and then barricading himself inside an apartment, prompting an hourslong SWAT standoff.

John Eric Duke Sr., 37 is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for two counts of having weapons under disability for prior felony convictions and one count each of inducing panic and obstructing official business plus two misdemeanor charges of using weapons while intoxicated and criminal trespass.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies responded around 6:35 p.m. Feb. 1 to a report of gunfire in the 5100 block of Embassy Place in the Creekside Townhomes.

When they arrived they saw Duke run into an apartment with a black firearm in his hand. He reportedly barricaded the entrances to the apartment, according to an affidavit filed in Vandalia Municipal Court.

Deputies surrounded the building and used a loudspeaker to order Duke to come out. When he did not come outside, they requested aid from other area law enforcement agencies, including SWAT and hostage negotiation teams.

ExploreFlorida man in police chase, US 35 shooting in Dayton now in jail

“Duke would not cooperate with the hostage negotiators and a several hourslong standoff with SWAT ensued with the deployment of chemical munitions into the apartment,” an affidavit read. “When Duke finally emerged from the residence, he continued to defy commands from SWAT personnel and additional less lethal munitions were deployed to subdue Duke.”

The sheriff’s office posted at 9:51 p.m. on social media that the suspect was in custody and that people were able to return to their homes.

Duke was heavily intoxicated when he was arrested and made comments about being drunk, according to court records.

ExploreGrand jury declines to indict troopers in deadly shootout in stolen semi chase

During a search of the apartment, investigators reported finding a Glock handgun in the mattress of a child’s bassinet as well as suspected crack cocaine in the apartment.

At the time of the incident Duke was free on his own recognizance in an unrelated case on charges of felonious assault and having weapons under disability, court records show.

He is held without bail in the Montgomery County Jail.

