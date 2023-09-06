Harrison Twp. Trustees honor local lifesavers

Three people were honored Tuesday evening at the Harrison Township Trustees meeting, including two first responders carried a woman to safety during a 3-alarm fire and an area 20-year-old who is credited with saving his grandfather’s life after the man experienced a cardiac emergency at his township home.

The township honored Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputy Javan Richardson and Harrison Twp. Battalion Chief Dave Nangle.

According to Ken Jarosik, during a large fire at Meadows of Catalpa apartment complex in early August, Nangle and Richardson found Tomasina Barfield, who had fallen outside her apartment while trying to escape the fire and injured her back. The two carried Barfield to safety, where she was taken to a local hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation and her back injury.

In total, 10 apartments were destroyed and 40 residents were displaced, Jarosik said. The fire brought in crews from nine jurisdictions, and injured a total of three people, including Barfield and a firefighter who sustained minor injuries.

Barfield was present at the meeting to help thank the two first responders, though Nangle was unable to attend.

The township also recognized Carson Caldwell, 20, who administered CPR when his grandfather, Laurent Legault, when he started experiencing pain and clutching his chest, Jarosik said. Caldwell continued CPR until first responders arrived and took his grandfather to a local hospital.

Legault underwent heart surgery due to a major blockage, Jarosik said, and both doctors and his grandfather credited Caldwell with saving his life.

Caldwell was joined at the meeting by Legault, as well as his teacher from Northmont High School that taught him CPR, Jarosik said.