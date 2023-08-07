1 person rescued in weekend fire at Harrison Twp. apartment complex

Firefighters rescued one person Saturday evening after flames erupted at an apartment complex in Harrison Twp.

In a Facebook post by Harrison Township Professional Firefighters Local 3552, the fire union said crews were on scene for a three-alarm fire at an apartment complex off Turner Road and Philadelphia Drive.

Firefighters from Trotwood, Dayton, Clayton, Englewood, Union, Vandalia, Riverside, Brookville and Huber Heights all responded to assist at the fire off the Meadows of Catalpa.

“Thank you to our neighboring mutual aid departments that responded, and it is always a pleasure to work alongside you! B shift[of their fire believes they have the best all around shift between neighboring agencies in Montgomery County,” the fire department said.

Additional details are not yet available.

We will update as we learn more.