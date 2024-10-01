Hate groups converge on Springfield following false claims about Haitian immigrants

Also this weekend, an unidentified group stood outside Springfield city hall with a banner that said “Haitians Have No Home Here” in English and Haitian Creole.

These groups are responding to the growth of Springfield’s Haitian community, an issue that made the national spotlight following unsubstantiated rumors circulated on social media and parroted by politicians that Haitian immigrants were eating Springfield residents’ pets.

Since then, Springfield NAACP president Denise Williams says residents have also reported to her agency flyers being distributed in local neighborhoods from a group associated with the Ku Klux Klan.

“They’re trying to intimidate us. But we’re not a city that’s easily intimidated,” Williams said. “We need to stand together.”

The group, the Trinity White Knights, has a P.O. Box based in Kentucky. The Lexington Herald-Leader reported in September that similar flyers from the same group were distributed in Covington, Ky.

Springfield Police Chief Allison Elliott said the department is aware of the flyers.

Some residents have reported harassment from a group of people purporting to be members of the Proud Boys, which the SPLC designates as a hate group that believes in “Western chauvinism” and “an anti-white guilt agenda.”

Clark County Democrat Party chairman Austin Smith said a volunteer canvassing near the political party’s Springfield headquarters earlier this month was returning to the office to drop off campaign materials when a truck with large flags that appeared to say “Proud Boys” pulled up.

A group of men in the truck, the volunteer told Smith, made “vaguely threatening” statements.

“We’ve had threats and things pour into the office. No bomb threats, but ‘You better watch out.’ ‘We’re watching you.’ So that definitely created a lot of fear,” Smith said.

The party increased security measures for its recent meeting as a safety precaution, Smith said.

Members of the religious group Israel United in Christ (IUIC) were also in Springfield in September, gathering in multiple public places around the city.

The members, clad in purple shirts with the group’s name and logo, were seen marching and passing out literature to passersby.

At one point, group members gathered in the parking lot of Groceryland on South Limestone Street, near the corner of East John St. Members were preaching into a microphone about the organization’s teachings. Members also met with NAACP leaders from Dayton and Springfield.

According to its website, the IUIC is a Bible-based organization that believes people within the Black, Hispanic, and Native American communities represent “the true and historical descendants of the Biblical Israelites.”

SPLC categorizes IUIC as one of the handful of “Radical Hebrew Israelites” groups in the U.S. The SPLC designates these groups as hate groups. IUIC denies that it is a hate group, however, according to a post on the IUIC Classrooms Facebook page. The newspaper reached out to IUIC but did not hear back.

Williams said the Springfield NAACP chapter has plans to host a virtual community meeting to talk about recent activity in the city.

Springfield’s police chief asked residents to remain vigilant and “say something if you see something suspicious or out of the norm.”

“We know our city has looked a little different lately, and you also may notice an increased public safety presence. We assure you that our top priority has always been and will continue to be safety,” Elliott said. “Safety is a shared responsibility and our officers, along with our public safety partners, take all tips and information seriously.”

Dayton Daily News reporter Aimee Hancock contributed to this report.