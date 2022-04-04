Have you seen 72-year-old man missing from Centerville Health and Rehabilitation?

A 72-year-old man who left a Washington Twp. nursing facility Saturday morning and has not returned is the subject of a statewide Endangered Missing Adult Alert.
Yusuf Mubarak at 6:30 a.m. left Centerville Health and Rehabilitation on Liberty Woods Lane. He suffers from medical conditions and law enforcement is concerned for his safety.
Mubarak stands 5 feet, 11 inches, weighs 145 pounds and has gray hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing an orange jacket and blue jeans.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts or who sees him is urged to call 911 or the Ohio Attorney General Missing Persons Unit at 1-888-637-1113.
