Have you seen Beavercreek teenager, last seen over a week ago?

She is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs about 130 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. She has a nose ring and was last seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt.

Police said that since Merritt went missing they had received several tips about her location but none led to finding her.

Police asked anyone with information to call them at 937-426-1225, or email Officer Travis O’Neill at oneillt@beavercreekohio.gov. You can remain anonymous, police said.