Have you seen Beavercreek teenager, last seen over a week ago?

The Beavercreek Police Department has asked for public help finding a teenage last seen over a week ago.
Danielle Merritt, 16, left her residence March 22 and hasn’t contacted her family since.
She is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs about 130 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. She has a nose ring and was last seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt.
Police said that since Merritt went missing they had received several tips about her location but none led to finding her.
Police asked anyone with information to call them at 937-426-1225, or email Officer Travis O’Neill at oneillt@beavercreekohio.gov. You can remain anonymous, police said.
In Other News
1
Partial collapse of Valley Street building third in Dayton in March
2
Sunday storms leave trees down, homes damaged, power out for thousands
3
Longtime UD engineering professor, Air Force veteran dies
4
Auction winner of former YWCA property faces indictments in Franklin...
5
Hundreds remain without power after Sunday storms; schools close
About the Author