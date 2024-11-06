Breaking: ELECTION RESULTS: Find results for all races and issues in your area

Have you seen missing 69-year-old with dementia?

Leslie McEwan

Local News
By
15 minutes ago
An Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been issued after a Xenia man with dementia drove away from his house Tuesday afternoon and did not return.

Leslie G. McEwan, 69, drove away from his home on Greystoke Drive at around 4:30 p.m., Xenia police said.

McEwan is Black, stands five feet and nine inches tall, weights about 215 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

The vehicle he was driving is a blue 2017 Ford Edge with Ohio license plate number 734ZID, like the one pictured below.

Anyone who sees McEwan or the vehicle is asked to call 911.

