Have you seen missing Huber Heights 84-year-old?

Imogene Hime, 84, of Huber Heights
Imogene Hime, 84, of Huber Heights

Local News
By Daniel Susco
20 minutes ago

The Huber Heights Police Department has issued an Endangered Missing Adult Alert for an 84-year-old woman who went missing Wednesday evening.

Police said Imogene Hime drove away from her residence on Kitridge Road in Huber Heights at 6:13 p.m. and failed to return.

Hime suffers from dementia and law enforcement is concerned for her safety.

Hime is a white female, five feet ten inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Police said Hime was driving a white 2018 Nissan Sentra with Ohio license plate number GPZ9151.

2018 Nissan Sentra
2018 Nissan Sentra

Anyone who sees either Hime or the vehicle is asked to call 911 or 1-866-693-9171 to be transferred directly to the Huber Heights Police Department.

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

