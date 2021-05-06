Have you seen missing man who walked away from Dayton cardiology facility?

Gurney Moody walked away at 12:10 p.m. from the Miami Valley cardiology facility on Wyoming Street in the city of Dayton and has not been seen since. He is diabetic and does not have required medication with him, and law enforcement is concerned for his safety.

Moody stands 5 feet, 10 inches and weighs 215 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jeans and a dark blue jacket.