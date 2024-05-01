Have you seen missing woman, last seen in Dayton?

Dayton police are asking for help in finding a missing woman, last seen Tuesday afternoon.
Carol Turner, 65, was last seen in the 1200 block of South Broadway in Dayton at about 2:30 p.m.
She is about 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs about 240 pounds, has back hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a burgundy jacket and blue jeans.
Anyone with information on her location is asked to contact the Dayton Police Department at 937-333-2677, or to contact Miami Valley Crime Stoppers by calling 937-222-STOP or online at http://miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.
