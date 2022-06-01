Have you seen missing Xenia man with dementia?

An Endangered Missing Adult Alert was issued Wednesday afternoon for a 75-year-old Xenia man.
Chester Mahaffey was last seen at 1:50 p.m. getting into a white full-size truck at a gas station on Seneca Drive and then heading east on U.S. 35 from Xenia.
Mahaffey stands 5 feet, 10 inches, weighs 200 pounds and has gray hair and blue eyes. He has dementia and law enforcement is concerned for his safety.
