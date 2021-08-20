Hazmat called to Valley Street fire in Dayton

Hazmat crews were called Friday afternoon to a Valley Street fire scene in Dayton.
The fire was reported around 3 p.m. at a business in the 2200 block of Valley Street next to the former John’s Auto Parts.
Multiple firetrucks responded to the fire.
It is not clear what sparked the fire.
Crews on the scene also alerted the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency, according to reports.
