50 gallons of diesel fuel spills onto road after crash on Edwin C. Moses Boulevard

A hazmat team has responded to a crash near Edwin C. Moses Boulevard and Germantown Pike, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reported. Officials on the scene reported about 50 gallons of diesel have spilled. Officials said that none of the fuel has spilled into the river.
A vehicle reportedly crashed into a semitrailer’s fuel tank, spilling diesel fuel. The cause of the crash was not immediately available, but officials said two vehicles and a semitrailer were involved.
The intersection is closed in all four directions and could remain closed for over an hour, officials said. One person was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.
The crash was reported around 3:50 p.m. on Tuesday. Additional details regarding vehicles involved were not available. Traffic is reportedly stopped in the area.