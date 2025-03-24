Heading to Reds games this week? Here’s what the weather looks like

While rain chances will decrease during the afternoon, showers could linger into the evening hours.

With the game starting at 6:10 p.m., fans will want a raincoat or umbrella to keep them dry.

Daytime highs will be around 50 degrees, with temperatures dipping into the high 30s around midnight.

Though drier conditions return for the Reds' home opener on Thursday, there is a slight chance of rain in the evening.

Temperatures will be in the mid- to upper 50s with partially sunny skies in the early afternoon. Clouds could move in by the 4:10 p.m. start time.

By sunset, temperatures will start to dip into the 40s.