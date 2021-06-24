Ohio health officials: Heart issues rare in vaccinated teens, benefits outweigh risk

While myocarditis can be caused by multiple things, COVID-19 vaccine-related cases appear to be mild and are resolved without treatment, Lee said.

“I’m not aware of any patients yet with vaccine-associated myocarditis who have had the most severe and dangerous form,” he said, adding that it’s still being monitored closely.

The CDC also determined that the heart risks due to COVID infections can often be more severe, Vanderhoff said.

“The benefits of these COVID-19 vaccines clearly outweigh the risks,” he said. “For anyone, the risks of COVID-19 are great and can include hospitalizations and death. In fact, 2,767 COVID-19 deaths have been reported among people aged 12-29 years with 316 of those deaths having been reported just since April 1.”

Lee noted that while coronavirus typically has a mild impact on children, it can result in severe illness for some. However, even mild and less severe cases can result in persistent symptoms.

“I’ve seen a lot of healthy teenagers come to us after COVID-19 and some of these kids have very significant symptoms: shortness of breath, chest tightness and fatigue,” he said. “Sometimes these symptoms can last for weeks and weeks and interfere with quality of life and getting back to sports and regular life in general.”

Vanderhoff said the CDC’s ACIP meeting should reassure people that the vaccine safety systems are working.

“What I want to highlight is that thanks to the extensive safety monitoring systems in the U.S., we can really have the confidence that we have the systems in place to identify this risk, though it is very small,” he said.