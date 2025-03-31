Heartless Fellons gang members indicted in scheme to smuggle drugs by drone into prison

Four gang members, including a man incarcerated in the Warren Correctional Institution, were indicted Friday in a scheme to smuggle drugs by drone into the prison.
Tiaeishia Sade Bouyer, 29, Monisa Sade McQueen, 31, and Tyrone Tywan Lavel Robinson, 28, all of Cleveland, are charged along with inmate Jamall Lewis, 31, with eight felony charges: engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity; participating in a criminal gang; two counts each of aggravated trafficking in drugs and aggravated possession of drugs; and single counts of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility and possessing criminal tools.
Bouyer, McQueen and Robinson are scheduled to be arraigned April 18 in Warren County Common Pleas Court.
Lewis, who is serving up to life in prison for an aggravated murder conviction in 2016 out of Cuyahoga County, does not yet have an arraignment hearing scheduled. He will be eligible for parole in 2060, according to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction website.
Credit: Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction
Credit: Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction
The four are members of the Heartless Felons gang, said Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell.
An Ohio State Highway Patrol investigation determined that between February and October 2022, the defendants reportedly acted to smuggle drugs and other contraband into WCI, Fornshell said.
Troopers opened an investigation when WCI prison officials spotted a drone, he said.
This case involves methamphetamine and MDMB-4en-PINACA (a synthetic cannabinoid). There appears to have been an effort to get a firearm into the prison as well,” Fornshell said.
The Heartless Felons gang also tried to smuggle drugs into the Trumbull Correctional Institution in northeast Ohio, the prosecutor said.
About the Author