Help plan the future of Greene County, downtown Xenia

Greene County is updating its countywide master plan.
The plan will lay out short- and long-term visions for the future of Greene County’s facilities and services. Residents can discuss the draft recommendations and help shape the future of Greene County and downtown Xenia during a meeting from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 25 at the commissioners office, 35 Greene St., Xenia.
The meeting will include:
• Discussion of future of Greene County investments in downtown Xenia;
• Gathering community feedback on Greene County vision for downtown Xenia;
• 30–45-minute presentation followed by an hour of round-table discussion.
For more information, call 937-562-5006 or visit www.greenecountyohio.gov.
