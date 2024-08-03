Here are the area dispensaries where you can buy recreational marijuana starting Tuesday

By Ispiro Halabi – Staff Writer
0 minutes ago
Starting Tuesday, multiple areal dispensaries will start selling recreational marijuana. The Ohio Division of Cannabis Control plans to issue the first set of non-medical licenses on Tuesday, according to a spokesperson.

These are the locations that have gained approval to sell recreational marijuana starting Tuesday.

AYR Dispensary: 4918 Airway Road, Riverside

Pure Ohio Wellness Dayton: 1875 Needmore Rd., Dayton

Pure Ohio Wellness London: 920 US-42, London

Green Releaf: 3620 Germantown St., Dayton

Columbia Care Dayton Dispensary: 333 Wayne Ave., Dayton

Columbia Care Monroe Dispensary: 300 N. Main St., Monroe

Zen Leaf Dayton: 5604 Airway Road, Riverside

Harvest of Ohio: 4370 Tonawanda Trail, Beavercreek

