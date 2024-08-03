Here are the area dispensaries where you can buy recreational marijuana starting Tuesday

Starting Tuesday, multiple areal dispensaries will start selling recreational marijuana. The Ohio Division of Cannabis Control plans to issue the first set of non-medical licenses on Tuesday, according to a spokesperson.
These are the locations that have gained approval to sell recreational marijuana starting Tuesday.
AYR Dispensary: 4918 Airway Road, Riverside
Pure Ohio Wellness Dayton: 1875 Needmore Rd., Dayton
Pure Ohio Wellness London: 920 US-42, London
Green Releaf: 3620 Germantown St., Dayton
Columbia Care Dayton Dispensary: 333 Wayne Ave., Dayton
Columbia Care Monroe Dispensary: 300 N. Main St., Monroe
Zen Leaf Dayton: 5604 Airway Road, Riverside
Harvest of Ohio: 4370 Tonawanda Trail, Beavercreek
In Other News
1
The Silos: KungFu BBQ to join Dayton’s newest food hall
2
ODOT announces new phase, lane shifts for I-75 construction project
3
Marijuana sales start Tuesday; Dayton dispensaries among first...
4
Montgomery County GOP chairman, others call for resignation of indicted...
5
Taste of Dayton: New event to showcase restaurants, food trucks and...
About the Author