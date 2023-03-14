Here’s how to attend NCAA First Four games, practices today

The NCAA men’s basketball tournament begins with the First Four games tonight and Wednesday at UD Arena. Tickets for the games can be bought on Ticketmaster. This afternoon’s practices are open to the public and there is no cost for entry.
NCAA First Four basketball
Tuesday practices (Arena opens 11 a.m.)
12:05 p.m., Fairleigh Dickinson
12:50 p.m., Texas Southern
1:35 p.m., Nevada
2:20 p.m., Arizona State
Tuesday’s games (both on TruTV)
6:40 p.m.: 16 seeds SE Missouri State vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi
9:10 p.m.: 11 seeds Pittsburgh vs. Mississippi State
Wednesday’s games (both on TruTV)
6:40 p.m.: 16 seeds Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Texas Southern
9:10 p.m.: 11 seeds Arizona State vs. Nevada
Credit: Jim Noelker
Credit: Jim Noelker
Credit: Jim Noelker
Credit: Jim Noelker
Credit: Jim Noelker
Credit: Jim Noelker