Higgins indicted for murder, abuse of corpse in Troy roommate case

Sean Higgins

Sean Higgins

1 hour ago

TROY — A Miami County grand jury has indicted a Troy man on six felony charges including aggravated murder and gross abuse of a corpse in the April death of his roommate, whose thumb police said was cut off to access his phone.

Sean Higgins, 25, was indicted this week on the following felonies: aggravated murder, gross abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence (two counts), grand theft of a motor vehicle and receiving stolen property.

Easton Ho, 25, of Troy, was reported missing the morning of April 14 by his roommates, including Higgins, Troy police said.

Police said they were told the circumstances were suspicious, with Ho’s car, suitcase and a mattress missing, and his glasses and shoes left behind, according to the report. Police believe Ho was killed at the apartment.

A roommate told detectives she noticed the trash was missing from the trash can that morning and police said there was a smell of bleach in the garage, where bleach bottles were found in the recycling bin. Police also reported seeing blood spatter on the garage floor.

“Roommates of … Ho reported that he had sent strange texts to them at 2:45 a.m. and failed to show up at work that morning in Miamisburg,” police Chief Shawn McKinney said. Police believe Higgins, not Ho, sent the strange text messages, he said.

Higgins pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity in county Municipal Court and had been in a psychiatric hospital following that plea. He is now in the county jail in lieu of $1.5 million bail. He is scheduled for arraignment Monday in Common Pleas Court.

