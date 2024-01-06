High CO level sends 4, including Tipp City medics, to hospital

High carbon monoxide levels inside a Tipp City house on Friday afternoon sent four people, including two Tipp City emergency crew members, to a local hospital.

Tipp City Fire & Emergency Services responded at noon to the 5600 block of Peters Road for a report of an illness.

The resident’s complaints were consistent with carbon monoxide poisoning, and when medics entered the house, their CO monitor activated.

The residents and medics immediately got out of the house, according to a release from Tipp City Fire & EMS.

Firefighters entered the house and began ventilation. They also found and rescued the family’s two cats.

CenterPoint Energy responded and isolated the natural gas service, which returned CO levels to normal limits. The furnace was determined to be the source of the CO.

Additional medics responded from Vandalia, Butler Twp., and Union Twp. and off-duty Tipp City personnel were recalled, including one captain, one lieutenant and three firefighters.

The two crew members were later released from the hospital to full active duty, the release stated.

The Miami County Animal Shelter responded and will temporarily house the family pets.

Crews were on scene for about three hours.

