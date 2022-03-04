High School Bowling: Division II state tournaments set for Friday, Saturday

The team captain posted a fourth-place district (686) finish to advance to state. It has been a season to remember for Sturgeon who also won the Metro Buckeye Conference Tournament with a 695 series and was named conference Co-Bowler of the Year based on his regular season average. He will bowl at Avila University in Missouri next season, which takes some pressure off at state.

“I know I’m going somewhere, so this tournament doesn’t determine my future,” he said.

Sturgeon isn’t the only unlikely state qualifier as Dayton Christian freshman Aiden Wiggins is also state-bound in the D-II singles event.

“I’m excited but I’m also a little nervous,” Wiggins said. “I have no clue what to expect, I haven’t talked to anyone who has been there.”

Regardless of the outcome at state, Wiggins is pleased with his rookie bowling season.

“I think it was very successful, I’ve learned so much,” the 14-year-old said. “It was a great experience.”

* Team titan: Nine state team titles, three individual champions – the Coldwater Cavaliers have long been the ones to beat, and this season is no exception.

“This is one of the deepest boys’ teams we have ever had,” Coldwater coach Rick Hartings said.

The Cavaliers, who last won the state title in 2020, look to add an additional boys team title Friday and pull even with the girls with five apiece. It will not be an easy task with defending champion Mechanicsburg, and both second and third-place finishers Fairport Harding and Versailles also back in the mix.

Coldwater returns a core of experienced players, including seniors Nathan Snook and Caleb Sutherin, who both played on the 2020 championship team.

“We talk about having a target on our back and most of the kids don’t seem to mind,” Hartings said. “They want to be the team that wins again.”

While the Coldwater girls did not advance as a team, Jasmine Schulze qualified as an individual. The junior was the MAC player of the year.

Division II State Bowling Championships

When: Boys – Friday; Girls – Saturday; qualifying rounds begin at 10:45 a.m.

Where: Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl

Tickets: Available online at www.ohsaa.org/tickets