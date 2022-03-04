High School Bowling: Division II state tournaments set for Friday, Saturday

When Max Sturgeon first suited up for the Yellow Springs High School’s bowling team, the thought of the state tournament didn’t cross his mind.
“If someone would have told me then I would go to state, I would have thought they were crazy,” Sturgeon said.
That long shot is now a sure thing as the Bulldogs senior will compete for an individual title at the Ohio High School State Bowling Championships in Columbus. Division II boys’ competition gets underway Friday with D-II girls competing Saturday and D-I bowlers taking the lanes March 11-12.
Essentially self-taught, Sturgeon has more than tripled his average from 70 to more than 220 during his high school career. He also made the switch from a traditional to two-handed release between his sophomore and junior seasons.
“YouTube is a great thing,” he said, smiling. “I wanted to spin the ball a lot and I thought it looked really cool on TV, so I gave it a try.”
The team captain posted a fourth-place district (686) finish to advance to state. It has been a season to remember for Sturgeon who also won the Metro Buckeye Conference Tournament with a 695 series and was named conference Co-Bowler of the Year based on his regular season average. He will bowl at Avila University in Missouri next season, which takes some pressure off at state.
“I know I’m going somewhere, so this tournament doesn’t determine my future,” he said.
Sturgeon isn’t the only unlikely state qualifier as Dayton Christian freshman Aiden Wiggins is also state-bound in the D-II singles event.
“I’m excited but I’m also a little nervous,” Wiggins said. “I have no clue what to expect, I haven’t talked to anyone who has been there.”
Regardless of the outcome at state, Wiggins is pleased with his rookie bowling season.
“I think it was very successful, I’ve learned so much,” the 14-year-old said. “It was a great experience.”
* Team titan: Nine state team titles, three individual champions – the Coldwater Cavaliers have long been the ones to beat, and this season is no exception.
“This is one of the deepest boys’ teams we have ever had,” Coldwater coach Rick Hartings said.
The Cavaliers, who last won the state title in 2020, look to add an additional boys team title Friday and pull even with the girls with five apiece. It will not be an easy task with defending champion Mechanicsburg, and both second and third-place finishers Fairport Harding and Versailles also back in the mix.
Coldwater returns a core of experienced players, including seniors Nathan Snook and Caleb Sutherin, who both played on the 2020 championship team.
“We talk about having a target on our back and most of the kids don’t seem to mind,” Hartings said. “They want to be the team that wins again.”
While the Coldwater girls did not advance as a team, Jasmine Schulze qualified as an individual. The junior was the MAC player of the year.
Division II State Bowling Championships
When: Boys – Friday; Girls – Saturday; qualifying rounds begin at 10:45 a.m.
Where: Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl
Tickets: Available online at www.ohsaa.org/tickets
