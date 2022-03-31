High winds leave more than 4K customers in area without electricity

High winds Wednesday night and this morning have more than 4,000 customers without power this morning, according to AES Ohio.
That included roughly 1,100 customers in Montgomery County and about 900 in Miami County.
Preble County also had more than 1,100 outages.
Greene and Darke counties had more than 500 outages each, the AES website said about 5:30 a.m. today.
A high wind warning had been in effect but was canceled this morning. A wind advisory is in effect until 7 a.m.
Winds of 20 to 30 mph are expected with gusts up to 45 mph possible.
