Higher energy prices this summer? New auction suggests increases are ahead

AES Ohio’s November 2022 auction result was $122 per megawatt hour. An AES Ohio customer using 1,000 kWh this March would have a bill of $159.66. (1,000 kilowatt hours equals 1 megawatt hour.)

But that’s not the final result. The outcome of the April 4 auction will be blended with November’s results to get a clearing price, according to the PUCO.

The clearing price will determine the rate for AES Ohio customers who have not chosen an alternative electricity provider.

The PUCO recently accepted the results of the “standard” electric service offer auction that sets the per-kilowatt-hour price of generation supply provided to AEP Ohio customers who have not chosen another electric generation supplier, the Columbus-area utility said.

“When the new generation supply rates take effect in June, impacted customers will see a noticeable increase in their bills,” Marc Reitter, AEP Ohio president and chief operating officer, said in a release from his company last week. “We want to let customers know about these changes now so they can begin to prepare.”

A spokeswoman for AES Ohio (formerly known as “Dayton Power & Light”) recently said her company monitors the market daily and regularly communicates with customers on payment assistance programs.

Last year, AES Ohio customers faced higher electric rates after a wholesale electric auction in the spring.

Electricity is a tradeable commodity, like corn or oil. But it can’t be stored like tangible products.

Even so, electric companies are expected to meet demand. They do that with their own generating capacity, or with capacity purchased through market auctions, such as the one AEP Ohio recently had or AES Ohio is scheduled to have April 4.

The alternative to auctions would be to purchase power in real-time markets, which can be volatile on a day-to-day basis.

Such auctions are a major input into the price of electricity. Under Ohio electric market deregulation after the year 2001, the generation part of a customer’s electric bill is set by the supplier they choose or by auctions.

The war in Ukraine, driving up the price of natural gas, has been cited as a big reason for rising electric bills. In 2020, 61% of U.S. households used natural gas for at least one energy end use, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.