Highway Patrol pursuit ends in four-vehicle crash in Harrison Twp

Medics responded to the southbound Interstate 75 ramp to Needmore Road in Harrison Township after a pursuit ended in a four-vehicle crash.
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, troopers originally responded to a report of a reckless driver at 10:24 p.m.
The crash was reported 23 minutes later at 10:47 p.m.
OSHP dispatchers said that one or two injuries were reported, but the exact number and the severity of the injuries is unclear.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.
