Hilltop Road in Greene County closing one week for housing-related construction

The detour will have drivers go around, on Fairground Road and Trebein Road. Traffic will be maintained to the residents along Hilltop Road from the north.

Hillside Farms was approved by Beavercreek Twp. in 2022 for 246 townhome-style apartment units on roughly 62 acres. The subdivision would be the first multi-family housing approved by Beavercreek Twp., according to public documents, and will include a commercial hub expected to include a gas station and other businesses.

Other ongoing work

Greene County crews will be filling cracks on Wilmington-Dayton Road between Centerville Road and the city of Bellbrook corporation line, weather and equipment permitting, from now through Nov. 15.

Cracks are the root of all problems for pavement, the county engineer’s office said last week, as cracks allow water to seep through and erode the base, causing deterioration and shortening the life of the pavement.

For more information, visit www.greenecountyohio.gov/422/Engineer, and click Road Construction/Closures.