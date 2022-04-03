Historian and Dayton gem Margaret Peters dies at 86

Born on March 12, 1936, to parents Mary Margaret Smith Peters and Joseph Andrew Peters, Margaret Peters lived and worked in the Dayton area her entire life.

A 1954 graduate of Roosevelt High School, Peters went on to study history, English, and Spanish at the University of Dayton. According to the Dayton Peace Museum, over the course of 20 years, Peters earned two bachelor’s degrees, one master’s degree, and a supervisor’s certificate.