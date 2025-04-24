Historic spots in Dayton: The WACO Aircraft Company was the first to use assembly line production and shock strut landing gear

The Ohio Historical Marker for WACO Aircraft Company in Lorain. Source: RemarkableOhio.org

16 minutes ago
Ohio has more than 1,750 historical markers noting people, events and things to know about the state’s history.

Nearly 250 of those are in the nine-county Dayton region.

Today, we feature the marker at the WACO Aircraft Company (Weaver Aircraft Company), located at the WACO Air Museum and Aviation Learning Center, 1865 S. County Road 25A, in Troy.

Marker location

Marker text

Founded in 1921 as the Weaver Aircraft Company and located in Lorain, Ohio, the Waco Aircraft Company relocated to Troy in March 1923.

It was the first aircraft company to use assembly line production and shock strut landing gear. Leading all civilian aircraft production at a ratio of two to one from 1927-1929, the company had sales distributors in 24 countries worldwide.

The United States government became the prime contractor of Waco Aircraft Company’s troop/cargo gliders (CG-4A) used extensively during World War II. The company also managed the U.S. Army’s glider program for 15 companies that produced gliders nationwide.

The last WACO, model W “Aristrocrat,” was built in Troy in June 1947.

The Ohio Historical Markers program

Beginning in the 1950s, the program encompasses over 1,750 unique markers that tell the state’s history as written by its communities.

Reading a marker

In addition to the text describing the historic marker, in the lower right is a number. This indicates the sequence number of the sign installed in a particular county.

Example above

Marker No. 7-55. The 7 indicates that this particular marker is the 7th marker to be erected in the county and 55 indicates that the marker is located in Miami County.

More information about markers

You can find information about all of Ohio’s historical markers at the Remarkable Ohio website.

