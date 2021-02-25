HIV-infected Dayton man arrested on sex charges likely had numerous victims, police say

Investigators are concerned that there may be other persons, over a period of years, whom have interacted sexually with Davis who may also be victims.

David allegedly told police he provided 1,000 men with oral sex through a “glory hole” at his home on Speice Avenue before he found out he was HIV positive, the affidavit and statement of facts say.

People who feel they have been a victim of Davis, the Dayton Police Department is encouraging them to seek testing immediately, and contact Major Brian Johns, Division Commander of Investigations & Administrative Services (937-333-1110), so circumstances can by fully investigated.