Holiday bazaars in November: Where to find unique gifts, treats

Here’s a sampling of holiday bazaars to help you find decor and holiday gifts:

NOVEMBER

Snowflake Craft Bazaar

When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday, Nov. 1 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2

What: Featuring homemade arts and crafts, raffle baskets, Christmas Treasures Cafe with soup and sandwiches, baked goods and more than 70 vendors. More info: 937-845-3121 or www.sacredheartnc.net

Where: Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 209 W. Lake Ave., New Carlisle

Angel Works Bazaar

When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 2

What: The annual Angel Works Bazaar, held by Christ United Methodist Church, will offer favorites, including florals and wreaths, holiday cards, homemade desserts, houseplants, ornaments and more. More info: www.umwchristumc.org

Where: Christ Church Activity Center, 3440 Shroyer Road, Kettering

Holiday Bazaar

When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 2

What: The Presbyterian Women make arts and crafts throughout the year that are sold at the annual Holiday Bazaar to raise money for local charities. More info: www.northminsterspringfield.org

Where: Northminster Presbyterian Church, 400 Villa Road, Springfield

Annual Handmade Holiday Craft Show

When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 2

What: Over 80 beautiful, local craft vendors. Hosted by the Bellbrook Chamber at Bellbrook High School. Free admission. More info: www.bellbrooksugarcreekchamber.com

Where: Bellbrook High School, 3737 Upper Bellbrook Road, Bellbrook

David’s Church of Christ Holiday Bazaar

When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 2

What: Free event featuring local and regional artisans, vendors, luncheon and bake sale. More info: www.davidsucc.org

Where: David’s United Church of Christ. 170 W. David Road, Kettering

Fall Craft Fair

When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 2

What: Annual Fall Craft Fair. All proceeds go toward local GSLC supported ministries. More info: https://goodshepherdkettering.com

Where: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 901 E. Stroop Road, Kettering

Old Fashioned Holiday Bazaar

When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 2

What: Holy Trinity’s annual bazaar is a “One Stop Shop” where everything is at your fingertips to check holiday gifts off your list. The Grand Raffle: First prize is $1,000 in gift cards; second prize is a 55″ TCL Smart TV with Google TV ($480 value); and the third prize is $100 in cash. Various other prizes will also be included in the raffle. More info: http://holytrinitydayton.net

Where: Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 272 Bainbridge St., Dayton

St. Brigid Holiday Bazaar

When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 2

What: Features vendors selling handmade crafts and holiday décor as well as fresh baked goods donated by parishioners. A raffle is held with holiday items and gift baskets as prizes, and a silent auction also takes place comprised of theme gift baskets which contain items donated by the St. Brigid School families. Hot lunch is served throughout the day. More info: www.stbrigidxenia.org

Where: St. Brigid Parish Activity Center, 312 Fairground Road, Xenia

St. Paul Holiday Bazaar

When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 2

What: Featuring 40+ vendors: Explore a winter wonderland of handcrafted treasures and unique gifts - from exquisite woodcarving to handmade knits, and a wide array of Christmas goodies, you’ll find something for everyone on your holiday shopping list. Also includes the famous Cookie Walk. Parishioners have prepared homemade cookies using their cherished family recipes. More info: www.northwestdaytoncatholic.org

Where: St. Paul Catholic Church, 4396 W. Wenger Road, Englewood

International Festival

When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 2

What: The 4th annual International Festival will feature handmade crats, food, cookies, music, dance, worship and kids’ activities. More info: www.wearemosaic.org

Where: Mosaic Church, 350 N. Fairfield Road, Beavercreek

St. Francis of Assisi Holiday Bazaar

When: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2

What: Quality handmade crafts, a bake sale, a raffle, a silent auction, and a lasagna dinner to go. You can also play the Pick a Pop game where you get to pick your own prizes.

Where: St. Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, 6245 Wilmington Pike, Centerville

Annual Holiday Bazaar

When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 9

What: Featuring a lunch counter, cookie walk, bake sale, along with vendor’s booths. More info: www.stmatthewlutheranhuberheights.com

Where: St. Matthew Evangelical Lutheran Church, 5566 Chambersburg Road, Huber Heights

Kettering Holiday Arts & Craft Show

When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 9

What: Over 100 vendors featuring home décor and handmade gifts. Free admission. More info: www.playkettering.org

Where: Kettering Recreation Complex, 2900 Glengarry Dr., Kettering

St. Peter Christmas Bazaar

When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 9 and 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10

What: Featuring 100 vendors, treasures from Christmas past, homemade food and bake sale, Bourbon Raffle, basket raffle and 50/50 drawing. Proceeds to benefit St. Peter School and Preschool. More info: www.sgfp.org/st-peter

Where: St. Peter Catholic Church Family Life Center, 6161 Chambersburg Road, Huber Heights

Unity of Dayton’s Annual Holiday Bazaar

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 9

What: Featuring arts and crafts, baked goods and more. More info: unityofdayton.org.

Where: Unity of Dayton, 6741 Chambersburg Road, Huber Heights

Holiday Bazaar

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 9

What: Featuring arts and crafts, baked goods and more. More info: Sandy Newton, holidaybazaarwotc612@gmail.com.

Where: Way of the Cross Church, 612 Beatrice Drive, Dayton

DWC Holiday Market and Basement Bazaar

When: 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14; 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15; 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16

What: Visit a beautiful Victorian Mansion in downtown Dayton for handcrafted treasures from local artisans and merchants, homemade baked goods and hidden gems at the Basement Bazaar tag sale. Free entry. More info: www.DaytonWomansClub.org

Where: Dayton Woman’s Club, 225 N. Ludlow St., Dayton

Fairmont Athletic Boosters Craft Show

When: 9 a.m.–3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23

What: With more than 200 booths, there is something for everyone! More info: www.fairmontathleticboosters.org

Where: Kettering Fairmont High School, 3301 Shroyer Road, Kettering

SUBMIT AN EVENT

Do you have a bazaar to add? Have one for our upcoming December list? Email vickie.harris@coxinc.com