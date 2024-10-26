Holiday bazaars in November: Where to find unique gifts, treats

Work by Dayton area crafters on display and for sale.
Next weekend kicks off the time of year where shoppers spend their money on the works of local artisans and vendors. Holiday bazaars in the region range from those at local churches, community centers and local downtown festivals to the International Festival at Mosaic Church in Beavercreek.
Here’s a sampling of holiday bazaars to help you find decor and holiday gifts:
NOVEMBER
Snowflake Craft Bazaar
When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday, Nov. 1 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2
What: Featuring homemade arts and crafts, raffle baskets, Christmas Treasures Cafe with soup and sandwiches, baked goods and more than 70 vendors. More info: 937-845-3121 or www.sacredheartnc.net
Where: Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 209 W. Lake Ave., New Carlisle
Angel Works Bazaar
When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 2
What: The annual Angel Works Bazaar, held by Christ United Methodist Church, will offer favorites, including florals and wreaths, holiday cards, homemade desserts, houseplants, ornaments and more. More info: www.umwchristumc.org
Where: Christ Church Activity Center, 3440 Shroyer Road, Kettering
Holiday Bazaar
When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 2
What: The Presbyterian Women make arts and crafts throughout the year that are sold at the annual Holiday Bazaar to raise money for local charities. More info: www.northminsterspringfield.org
Where: Northminster Presbyterian Church, 400 Villa Road, Springfield
Annual Handmade Holiday Craft Show
When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 2
What: Over 80 beautiful, local craft vendors. Hosted by the Bellbrook Chamber at Bellbrook High School. Free admission. More info: www.bellbrooksugarcreekchamber.com
Where: Bellbrook High School, 3737 Upper Bellbrook Road, Bellbrook
David’s Church of Christ Holiday Bazaar
When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 2
What: Free event featuring local and regional artisans, vendors, luncheon and bake sale. More info: www.davidsucc.org
Where: David’s United Church of Christ. 170 W. David Road, Kettering
Fall Craft Fair
When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 2
What: Annual Fall Craft Fair. All proceeds go toward local GSLC supported ministries. More info: https://goodshepherdkettering.com
Where: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 901 E. Stroop Road, Kettering
Old Fashioned Holiday Bazaar
When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 2
What: Holy Trinity’s annual bazaar is a “One Stop Shop” where everything is at your fingertips to check holiday gifts off your list. The Grand Raffle: First prize is $1,000 in gift cards; second prize is a 55″ TCL Smart TV with Google TV ($480 value); and the third prize is $100 in cash. Various other prizes will also be included in the raffle. More info: http://holytrinitydayton.net
Where: Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 272 Bainbridge St., Dayton
St. Brigid Holiday Bazaar
When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 2
What: Features vendors selling handmade crafts and holiday décor as well as fresh baked goods donated by parishioners. A raffle is held with holiday items and gift baskets as prizes, and a silent auction also takes place comprised of theme gift baskets which contain items donated by the St. Brigid School families. Hot lunch is served throughout the day. More info: www.stbrigidxenia.org
Where: St. Brigid Parish Activity Center, 312 Fairground Road, Xenia
St. Paul Holiday Bazaar
When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 2
What: Featuring 40+ vendors: Explore a winter wonderland of handcrafted treasures and unique gifts - from exquisite woodcarving to handmade knits, and a wide array of Christmas goodies, you’ll find something for everyone on your holiday shopping list. Also includes the famous Cookie Walk. Parishioners have prepared homemade cookies using their cherished family recipes. More info: www.northwestdaytoncatholic.org
Where: St. Paul Catholic Church, 4396 W. Wenger Road, Englewood
International Festival
When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 2
What: The 4th annual International Festival will feature handmade crats, food, cookies, music, dance, worship and kids’ activities. More info: www.wearemosaic.org
Where: Mosaic Church, 350 N. Fairfield Road, Beavercreek
St. Francis of Assisi Holiday Bazaar
When: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2
What: Quality handmade crafts, a bake sale, a raffle, a silent auction, and a lasagna dinner to go. You can also play the Pick a Pop game where you get to pick your own prizes.
Where: St. Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, 6245 Wilmington Pike, Centerville
Annual Holiday Bazaar
When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 9
What: Featuring a lunch counter, cookie walk, bake sale, along with vendor’s booths. More info: www.stmatthewlutheranhuberheights.com
Where: St. Matthew Evangelical Lutheran Church, 5566 Chambersburg Road, Huber Heights
Kettering Holiday Arts & Craft Show
When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 9
What: Over 100 vendors featuring home décor and handmade gifts. Free admission. More info: www.playkettering.org
Where: Kettering Recreation Complex, 2900 Glengarry Dr., Kettering
St. Peter Christmas Bazaar
When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 9 and 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10
What: Featuring 100 vendors, treasures from Christmas past, homemade food and bake sale, Bourbon Raffle, basket raffle and 50/50 drawing. Proceeds to benefit St. Peter School and Preschool. More info: www.sgfp.org/st-peter
Where: St. Peter Catholic Church Family Life Center, 6161 Chambersburg Road, Huber Heights
Unity of Dayton’s Annual Holiday Bazaar
When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 9
What: Featuring arts and crafts, baked goods and more. More info: unityofdayton.org.
Where: Unity of Dayton, 6741 Chambersburg Road, Huber Heights
Holiday Bazaar
When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 9
What: Featuring arts and crafts, baked goods and more. More info: Sandy Newton, holidaybazaarwotc612@gmail.com.
Where: Way of the Cross Church, 612 Beatrice Drive, Dayton
DWC Holiday Market and Basement Bazaar
When: 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14; 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15; 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16
What: Visit a beautiful Victorian Mansion in downtown Dayton for handcrafted treasures from local artisans and merchants, homemade baked goods and hidden gems at the Basement Bazaar tag sale. Free entry. More info: www.DaytonWomansClub.org
Where: Dayton Woman’s Club, 225 N. Ludlow St., Dayton
Fairmont Athletic Boosters Craft Show
When: 9 a.m.–3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23
What: With more than 200 booths, there is something for everyone! More info: www.fairmontathleticboosters.org
Where: Kettering Fairmont High School, 3301 Shroyer Road, Kettering
SUBMIT AN EVENT
Do you have a bazaar to add? Have one for our upcoming December list? Email vickie.harris@coxinc.com