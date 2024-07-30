Homeland Security: Fuyao investigation ‘active and ongoing’

@HSIDetroit statement regarding Jul. 26 search warrants:

This investigation remains active and ongoing. We welcome the public’s continued assistance in this case, and we remain committed to following the facts and presenting our case in a court of law. — HSI Detroit (@HSIDetroit) July 30, 2024

If the public has more information, Homeland Security asked that residents call (877) 4-HSI-TIP or write to HSICincinnatiLaborExTipline@hsi.dhs.gov.

Questions remain after multiple law enforcement agencies, including Homeland Security, investigated allegations of “financial crimes and labor exploitation” at Fuyao in Moraine last week, raiding numerous homes around the Dayton region as part of the inquiry.

Chinese-owned automotive glass maker Fuyao said last week that its Moraine factory was part of an investigation but was not the direct target of the probe.

Fuyao said it was told by federal authorities that a third-party employment services company is the focus of the investigation, according to a Shanghai Stock Exchange filing by the company.

Special agents from Homeland Security, IRS Criminal Investigations, the FBI and hundreds of officers from state, county and local law enforcement agencies served search warrants at Fuyao and 27 other locations in the Dayton area Friday.

Homeland Security officials said last week that activities tied to the investigation were ongoing in Dayton, Liberty Twp., Miamisburg, Moraine, and West Carrollton.

Law enforcement vehicles and officials were seen at multiple residences in these areas.