Homeland security grant OK’d for Kettering police to buy mobile barrier

19 minutes ago
Kettering has been approved for state homeland security funding to buy a mobile barrier to help police secure crime scenes and special events.

Up to $150,000 will be awarded to purchase the device, Kettering Lt. Ryan Vandegrift told the Dayton Daily News.

Similar barriers are used for various Dayton area events, including those in the Oregon District, law enforcement officials said.

Kettering will make the initial purchase and be reimbursed by the grant program, Vandegrift said.

“Since we are nearing the end of this budget year, we anticipate the purchase being made in early 2025,” he said in an email.

“We look forward to using this equipment to help increase the safety of our residents at the numerous city events held throughout the year,” Vandegrift said.

Kettering police could use a barrier in a variety of ways, including blocking off crime or accident scenes, Fraze Pavilion entertainment festivals and parade routes, he said.

Initial estimates indicate the barrier system will cost $125,000 to $150,000.

Homeland security offers a range of “risk-based grants” to aid in “preventing, protecting against, mitigating, responding to and recovering from acts of terrorism,” and other threats, according to its website.

“Just from what we’ve seen in the demo, they’re very effective in stopping a vehicle that’s several thousand pounds in a very short time,” Vandegrift has said.

It could also be used by the Tactical Crime Suppression Unit and “surrounding regional partners,” according to Kettering records.

The TCSU serves Centerville, Germantown, Kettering, Miamisburg, Moraine, Oakwood, Springboro and West Carrollton.

