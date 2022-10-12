BreakingNews
School, homes evacuated in Dayton after crew hits gas line
Updated 52 minutes ago

A Dayton school and homes were evacuated Wednesday afternoon after a construction crew hit a gas line.

A representative from Richard Allen Schools confirmed Richard Allen Preparatory on Salem Avenue evacuated as a result of the gas leak.

The leak was reported in the first block of Richmond Avenue around 12:34 p.m., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

ExplorePHOTOS: Homes evacuated in Dayton after construction crew hits gas line

Dayton firefighters are at the scene with hazmat and CenterPoint Energy crews.

A construction crew hit reportedly hit a horizontal gas line, causing the leak.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as information is available.

