School, homes evacuated in Dayton after crew hits gas line

A Dayton school and homes were evacuated Wednesday afternoon after a construction crew hit a gas line.
A representative from Richard Allen Schools confirmed Richard Allen Preparatory on Salem Avenue evacuated as a result of the gas leak.
The leak was reported in the first block of Richmond Avenue around 12:34 p.m., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
Dayton firefighters are at the scene with hazmat and CenterPoint Energy crews.
A construction crew hit reportedly hit a horizontal gas line, causing the leak.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as information is available.
