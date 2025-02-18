Hospitals urging people not to overwhelm ERs during flu surge

GDAHA represents 29 hospitals and health systems in in Auglaize, Butler, Darke, Champaign, Clark, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Shelby, and Warren counties.

Flu activity in the state continues to be “very high,” the Ohio Department of Health says. There were 1,965 flu-related hospitalizations across Ohio in the most recent week of data, according to ODH, which was a 42.8% increase over the previous week.

Patients with mild symptoms can seek care in other settings like urgent cares, outpatient clinics and primary care offices, doctors and hospitals say.

“During this period of higher-than-usual patient volume, the staff and employees of our region’s hospital ask for your patience while they work diligently to care for the people in your community,” Hackenbracht said.

The impact to anyone seeking care during this high flu and respiratory illness season will vary, GDAHA said.

“We’ve been dealing with fluctuations in numbers since COVID, so it’s not unusual for hospitals to have some of those peaks that come in during high acuity situations,” said Roberto Colon, chief medical officer at Premier Health.

It does require hospitals, at certain times, to modify their operational workflows, Colon said.

“That’s one of the things that our ERs put into place when we get into more busy situations. How do we have to modify operations to be able to still see patients?” Colon said.

When hospitals are busier, there are longer wait times, Colon said, which is why hospitals want to ensure that patients do not rush into some of those acute facilities for mild symptoms or for diagnosis only.

“The majority of influenza cases do not require hospitalization, do not require patients to be seen in the emergency department,” Colon said. “Most of this is going to be managed with outpatient care, fluids, Tamiflu to be able to help reduce the severity of symptoms and help people recover faster.”

GDAHA is asking people to keep the following in mind:

Emergency transportation: You may be given the option to be transported to a nearby hospital that is less busy. Be prepared with your alternative if given the option.

You may be given the option to be transported to a nearby hospital that is less busy. Be prepared with your alternative if given the option. Longer wait times: You may experience longer wait times in the emergency department as staff prioritize care for the most critical patients.

You may experience longer wait times in the emergency department as staff prioritize care for the most critical patients. Alternative care for non-emergencies: If you are experiencing mild symptoms such as congestion, cough, or low-grade fever, GDAHA suggests people consider visiting your primary care physician or an urgent care center (in-person or virtual).

If you are experiencing mild symptoms such as congestion, cough, or low-grade fever, GDAHA suggests people consider visiting your primary care physician or an urgent care center (in-person or virtual). Urgent care center: Walk-in clinics provide care for non-emergency illness or injury for those who are unable to see their doctor or do not have a primary care physician. Urgent care centers can treat non-emergency medical conditions such as sprains and strains, sinus and ear infections, and minor cuts and burns.

Walk-in clinics provide care for non-emergency illness or injury for those who are unable to see their doctor or do not have a primary care physician. Urgent care centers can treat non-emergency medical conditions such as sprains and strains, sinus and ear infections, and minor cuts and burns. Emergency care needs: If you are experiencing severe symptoms, such as difficulty breathing, chest pain, dehydration or a fever above 104°F, please seek immediate emergency care.

If you are experiencing severe symptoms, such as difficulty breathing, chest pain, dehydration or a fever above 104°F, please seek immediate emergency care. At-home testing: Over-the-counter tests that test for both flu and COVID-19 are available at your local pharmacy for purchase.

As with any flu or respiratory illness, wash your hands frequently and cover your mouth and nose when you sneeze or cough in order to protect yourself and others.

It’s still not too late for a flu vaccination. GDAHA is encouraging all community members to get their flu shot, which is available at your local pharmacy through March.

The flu vaccine may not prevent you from getting sick, but it helps protect against the worst symptoms, doctors say.

“That’s really where the benefit lies is in preventing a lot of those severe manifestations for people who are vaccinated,” Colon said. “That’s why we advocate so much for those individuals who are at the highest risk for complications to absolutely get vaccinated.”