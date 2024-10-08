Hot Head Burritos collabs with local food truck for pop-up events

Featured donuts include:

The Hawaiian: A donut filled with refried beans, pork and sweet habanero sauce that’s topped with shredded cheddar cheese, pineapple and jalapeño.

The Reaper: A donut filled with chorizo and refried beans, smothered in ghost pepper sauce and topped with shredded reaper cheese.

“Death Grip Donuts looked like an amazing local brand, with an absolutely crazy startup story,” said Peter Wiley, co-founder of Hot Head Burritos. “I always thought it would be a blast to do a collaboration with someone, and this looked like the perfect opportunity to make it happen.”

He recalled his wife, Kel, showing him Death Grip Donuts’ social media posts and he thought their branding and marketing were “top notch.” Him and his wife decided to check them out at their next event, but unfortunately they were sold out. Instead of leaving empty handed, they introduced themselves.

“I remember talking briefly to Peter after National Donut Day, we were packing up after selling out in Kettering and he mentioned working for Hot Head Burritos. I did not put two and two together,” said Cameron Hill, who owns Death Grip Donuts with Lainey Lucas. “Months later we received an email from him asking to work together.”

This is not the first time Death Grip Donuts has collaborated with another local business. They’ve used Blazin’ Dayton’s Sweet Thai Chili Hot Sauce and Uncle Boof’s World Famous Pancake Mix to create specialty donuts.

“Local collaborations mean a lot to us, we are bringing businesses and community together one donut at a time,” Hill said.

MORE DETAILS

Death Grip Donuts and Hot Head Burritos will be at The Mall at Fairfield Commons from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10 and Oct. 17.

Guests can meet the creative minds behind both local businesses and discover the inspiration behind the two featured donuts. There will also be a few unexpected tricks and treats throughout the event.

Death Grip Donuts will have its fall donut collection at the event, in addition to the featured donuts. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.