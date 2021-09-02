dayton-daily-news logo
House defense bill contains $120M-plus for WPAFB, Springfield

Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Ala., center, ranking member of the House Armed Services Committee, and Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, right, ranking member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee and other GOP members criticize President Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on the close of the war in Afghanistan, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Ala., center, ranking member of the House Armed Services Committee, and Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, right, ranking member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee and other GOP members criticize President Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on the close of the war in Afghanistan, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Credit: J. Scott Applewhite

Local News
By Thomas Gnau
1 hour ago

The House Armed Services Committee early Thursday approved the National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2022 by a vote of 57 to 2, boosting President Biden’s defense allocation by nearly $24 billion.

Military construction initiatives passed by the committee include $24 million for a new Wright Patterson Air Force Base child development center. According to the office of U.S. Rep Mike Turner, R-Dayton, the committee has also approved:

• Wright Patterson Air Force Base – Army Reserve Center Training building: $19 million.

• Wright Patterson Air Force Base – Human Performance Wing Laboratory: $40 million.

• Wright Patterson Air Force Base – Bionatronics Research Center Laboratory: $33.8 million.

• Springfield-Beckley Municipal Airport – Base-Wide Microgrid: $4.7 million.

• Camp Perry, Ohio – Red Horse Logistics Complex: $7.8 million.

• Youngstown Air Reserve Station – Assault Strip Widening: $8.7 million.

In all, the committee added $23.9 billion to the administration’s request of $715 billion for defense, for a total of $738.9 billion.

The Senate Armed Services Committee added $25 billion to Biden’s requested defense allocation by $25 billion last month.

The House Armed Services Committee voted to support the establishment of a Space National Guard, a key difference with the Senate’s version of the defense bill.

Among other features, the bill backs procurement of 80 F-35 aircraft for the Air Force, Navy, and Marine Corps. It also provides additional funding for 12 Air Force F-15EX tactical fighter aircraft, an Air Force unfunded priority.

The new child development center for Wright-Patterson was also an Air Force unfunded priority.

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base is the home of Air Force logistics and acquisition efforts.

