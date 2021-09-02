House defense bill contains $120M-plus for WPAFB, Springfield

The House Armed Services Committee early Thursday approved the National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2022 by a vote of 57 to 2, boosting President Biden’s defense allocation by nearly $24 billion.
Military construction initiatives passed by the committee include $24 million for a new Wright Patterson Air Force Base child development center. According to the office of U.S. Rep Mike Turner, R-Dayton, the committee has also approved:
• Wright Patterson Air Force Base – Army Reserve Center Training building: $19 million.
• Wright Patterson Air Force Base – Human Performance Wing Laboratory: $40 million.
• Wright Patterson Air Force Base – Bionatronics Research Center Laboratory: $33.8 million.
• Springfield-Beckley Municipal Airport – Base-Wide Microgrid: $4.7 million.
• Camp Perry, Ohio – Red Horse Logistics Complex: $7.8 million.
• Youngstown Air Reserve Station – Assault Strip Widening: $8.7 million.
In all, the committee added $23.9 billion to the administration’s request of $715 billion for defense, for a total of $738.9 billion.
The Senate Armed Services Committee added $25 billion to Biden’s requested defense allocation by $25 billion last month.
The House Armed Services Committee voted to support the establishment of a Space National Guard, a key difference with the Senate’s version of the defense bill.
Among other features, the bill backs procurement of 80 F-35 aircraft for the Air Force, Navy, and Marine Corps. It also provides additional funding for 12 Air Force F-15EX tactical fighter aircraft, an Air Force unfunded priority.
The new child development center for Wright-Patterson was also an Air Force unfunded priority.
Wright-Patterson Air Force Base is the home of Air Force logistics and acquisition efforts.