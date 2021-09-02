House defense bill contains $120M-plus for WPAFB, Springfield

• Springfield-Beckley Municipal Airport – Base-Wide Microgrid: $4.7 million.

• Camp Perry, Ohio – Red Horse Logistics Complex: $7.8 million.

• Youngstown Air Reserve Station – Assault Strip Widening: $8.7 million.

In all, the committee added $23.9 billion to the administration’s request of $715 billion for defense, for a total of $738.9 billion.

The Senate Armed Services Committee added $25 billion to Biden’s requested defense allocation by $25 billion last month.

The House Armed Services Committee voted to support the establishment of a Space National Guard, a key difference with the Senate’s version of the defense bill.

Among other features, the bill backs procurement of 80 F-35 aircraft for the Air Force, Navy, and Marine Corps. It also provides additional funding for 12 Air Force F-15EX tactical fighter aircraft, an Air Force unfunded priority.

The new child development center for Wright-Patterson was also an Air Force unfunded priority.

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base is the home of Air Force logistics and acquisition efforts.