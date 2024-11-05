House lawmakers seek permanent office for veteran feedback to improve VA

The office was established in 2015 to collect feedback from veterans about their perceptions and experiences with the VA. It also gathers and analyzes data to identify why veterans do not use services for which they are eligible and passes the information on to Congress.

Rep. Nikki Budzinski, D-Ill., one of the bill’s co-sponsors, said veterans are often discouraged from reaching out for help due to a lack of trust in the VA, complicated documents and confusing processes. The VEO offers the VA a way to improve itself through comments and criticism from veterans, family members and caregivers, she said.

“By giving veterans a voice and putting their insights into action, the VEO has been instrumental in making VA services more accessible,” Budzinski said. “Veterans can only receive the excellent care they deserve when their feedback is prioritized.”

In 2018, the VEO overhauled the VA website in response to complaints from veterans that it was difficult to use. More recently, it has focused its efforts on measuring the implementation of the Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act, which extended access to health care and disability benefits to veterans who were exposed to toxic substance during their military service.

The VEO bill introduced by Budzinski and Rep. Julia Brownley, D-Calif., requires the office to report data continuously to lawmakers and calls for a Government Accountability Office review of the efficacy of the VEO’s 1 — 800 — MyVA411 hotline. The hotline offers information on VA benefits and can connect callers with experts.

“By permanently establishing the Veterans Experience Office, the VA can continue to carry out its mission to provide the highest quality customer experience when delivering care, benefits, and services to veterans and their families,” Brownley said.

Trust in the VA, which is defined as ease and effectiveness of service, feeling valued and having confidence in the VA fulfilling the country’s commitment to veterans, hovered at about 80%, according to the latest data. Before the creation of the VEO, the VA’s trust score was 55%.