Houses evacuated for suspicious package found on Wright-Patterson AFB

Houses are under evacuation this evening after a suspicious package was found near Wright-Patterson Air Force Base housing.
The package was found outside in the Woods housing area of Area B off Kaufman Avenue and National Road, said Stacey Geiger, an 88th Air Base Wing spokesperson.
The base posted an alert around 5:15 p.m. on social media.
A 500-foot cordon is established for the developing situation.
“The portion of Kaufman Avenue along the housing area is currently closed,” Geiger said. “People are advised to stay away from the area until clear.”
