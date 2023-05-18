Air Force: Wright-Patterson to get 90 personnel in hosting new ISR mission

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base will soon get a new space-focused ISR mission and 90 new personnel in the process, the Air Force said Wednesday.
Wright-Patterson is expected to host the 76th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Squadron after an environmental impact analysis this summer, gaining about 90 new personnel, the Air Force said.
The squadron will improve and integrate intelligence capabilities with a focus on a “military advantage in space,” the Air Force said.
The squadron will be expected to execute intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance data across orbital regimes and terrestrial environments, fusing data from fielded sensors in the current and future space surveillance network to identify adversary capability, the Air Force said in a release.
The squadron will bring almost 90 additional personnel to Wright-Patterson and is expected to reach full operational capability in 2025.
The Air Force said its decision to host the 76th ISR Squadron at Wright-Patterson came after conducting a site survey,
