How a local DAR Chapter brought joy to children at Wright-Patterson

The items consist of shampoo, hand lotion, lip balm, puzzle books, note cards, candy, protein bars, hot cocoa gift bags and other miscellaneous materials.

In November, Christmas-themed backpacks were filled with Beanie babies, candy, activity books, pencils and plush snowballs for indoor snowball fights and will be gifted to the children of deployed airmen at the children’s annual Christmas party this month.

Explore Downtown Dayton Partnership releases holiday gift guide

“The gifts for the children’s Christmas party and Rebecca Galloway’s Holiday Store continues our Chapter’s tradition,” said Tammy Jetton, Vice Regent of the Rebecca Galloway Chapter. “Project Patriot is a committee established by the Daughters of the American Revolution. Its goal is to honor our active duty military through projects organized at the National, State and local Chapter levels.”

This project gives chapter members a chance to voice their appreciation, to support military families and to honor the active duty military, the release said.

The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) is a women’s service organization whose members can trace their lineage to an individual who contributed to securing American independence during the Revolutionary War

Today’s DAR is dynamic and diverse, with over 185,000 members in 3,000 chapters in the United States and abroad.