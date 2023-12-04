BreakingNews
Downtown Dayton Partnership releases holiday gift guide

Credit: J Spivey Photography

The Downtown Dayton Partnership has released its digital holiday gift guide highlighting small businesses offering dining, shopping, activities and more.

“When you shop local this holiday season, you’re not only supporting the small businesses that are fundamental to our community, you’re also supporting your neighbors,” said Katie Meyer, president of the Downtown Dayton Partnership. “This year’s gift guide is full of fun ideas that make great holiday gifts for your loved ones or even for yourself.”

The holiday gift guide features more than 150 gift ideas, inspiration and specials for food and beverage, art, tangible goods, activities and experiences, a press release from the partnership said.

From clothing representing your favorite downtown businesses to unique, handmade goods from artists at Front Street, the holiday gift guide can help you shop for anyone this holiday season.

The Downtown Dayton Partnership also offers an electronic gift-card program redeemable at nearly 80 participating businesses.

Downtown Dollars can be purchased and loaded onto a digital e-gift card, and those dollars can be spent freely using a single card.

The Downtown Dayton Holiday Gift Guide can be viewed at www.downtowndayton.org.

