How did your school do? See grades from new K-12 state report card

State report cards released Thursday show a wide variety of data for Ohio’s K-12 public school districts.
>> Local schools among Ohio’s top 10, bottom 10 in new state report cards
This chart shows schools’ rating on a 1 to 5-star scale for achievement and year-over-year progress, plus raw data for performance index on tests, and graduation rates.
|District
|Achievement
Rating
|Performance
Index %
|Progress
Rating
|4-Year
Grad Rate
2021
|MONTGOMERY COUNTY
|Oakwood
|5
|99.6
|5
|98.8
|Brookville
|5
|90.7
|3
|97.7
|Centerville
|4
|87.8
|5
|96.5
|Kettering
|4
|84.8
|5
|95.6
|Vandalia-Butler
|4
|83.1
|4
|94.3
|Northmont
|4
|82.9
|5
|95.3
|Valley View
|4
|80.2
|2
|92.9
|Miamisburg
|3
|76.6
|3
|91.2
|New Lebanon
|3
|72.7
|2
|89.8
|Mad River
|3
|70.6
|2
|80.9
|West Carrollton
|2
|68.2
|4
|86.1
|Huber Heights
|2
|66.3
|2
|84.4
|Northridge
|2
|52
|3
|87.5
|Jefferson Township
|1
|47.6
|3
|85.7
|Dayton
|1
|47
|2
|71.4
|Trotwood-Madison
|1
|45.3
|1
|86.9
|GREENE COUNTY
|Bellbrook-Sugarcreek
|5
|94.1
|5
|97.4
|Beavercreek
|5
|90.6
|4
|96.7
|Cedar Cliff
|4
|89.2
|3
|96.6
|Yellow Springs
|4
|81.4
|2
|100
|Greeneview
|4
|81
|1
|94
|Xenia
|3
|72.2
|2
|85.2
|Fairborn
|3
|71.1
|4
|91
|MIAMI COUNTY
|Miami East
|5
|92.8
|5
|99
|Newton
|5
|92.1
|1
|93.6
|Tipp City
|5
|90.8
|4
|97.5
|Covington
|4
|84.1
|2
|97.4
|Bethel
|4
|83.7
|4
|94.6
|Troy
|4
|81.8
|5
|95.1
|Milton-Union
|3
|77.9
|2
|93.4
|Piqua
|3
|73
|2
|90.6
|Bradford
|2
|69.3
|1
|97.5
|NORTHERN WARREN COUNTY
|Waynesville
|5
|95.6
|5
|98.5
|Springboro
|5
|91.5
|5
|98.6
|Lebanon
|4
|84.2
|2
|95.1
|Franklin
|3
|79.6
|4
|92.7
|Carlisle
|3
|78.5
|1
|99.1
In Other News
1
Several hundred turn out for food distribution at former Salem Mall in...
2
Kettering abortion clinic sees patient surge after judge pauses Ohio...
3
Motorcycle crash closes part of Upper Bellbrook Road in Xenia
4
More people getting COVID booster shots in Miami Valley, Ohio
5
Abortion rights advocates argue revised Lebanon ordinance still...
About the Author