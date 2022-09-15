dayton-daily-news logo
How did your school do? See grades from new K-12 state report card

Springboro High School sophomores Clare Kofron (center) and Veronica Walli (right) talk with chemistry teacher Laura Houston (far right), during class Thursday September 15, 2022, as classmate Logan Carlisle works on an assignment. The Springboro school district scored five stars for achievement on state tests. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

Local News
By
1 hour ago

State report cards released Thursday show a wide variety of data for Ohio’s K-12 public school districts.

This chart shows schools’ rating on a 1 to 5-star scale for achievement and year-over-year progress, plus raw data for performance index on tests, and graduation rates.

DistrictAchievement
Rating		Performance
Index %		Progress
Rating		4-Year
Grad Rate
2021
MONTGOMERY COUNTY
Oakwood599.6598.8
Brookville590.7397.7
Centerville487.8596.5
Kettering484.8595.6
Vandalia-Butler483.1494.3
Northmont482.9595.3
Valley View480.2292.9
Miamisburg376.6391.2
New Lebanon372.7289.8
Mad River370.6280.9
West Carrollton268.2486.1
Huber Heights266.3284.4
Northridge252387.5
Jefferson Township147.6385.7
Dayton147271.4
Trotwood-Madison145.3186.9
GREENE COUNTY
Bellbrook-Sugarcreek594.1597.4
Beavercreek590.6496.7
Cedar Cliff489.2396.6
Yellow Springs 481.42100
Greeneview481194
Xenia372.2285.2
Fairborn371.1491
MIAMI COUNTY
Miami East592.8599
Newton592.1193.6
Tipp City590.8497.5
Covington 484.1297.4
Bethel483.7494.6
Troy481.8595.1
Milton-Union 377.9293.4
Piqua373290.6
Bradford 269.3197.5
NORTHERN WARREN COUNTY
Waynesville595.6598.5
Springboro591.5598.6
Lebanon484.2295.1
Franklin379.6492.7
Carlisle378.5199.1
Source: Ohio Department of Education

About the Author

Eileen McClory is the education reporter for the Dayton Daily News. She grew up in the Dayton area and returned to cover her hometown.

