How do you pronounce Clyo Road? Reddit users answer that and other street and city pet peeves

A recent question posted on a Dayton subreddit thread asked, “How do you pronounce Clyo Rd?”
The post elicited almost 100 comments in less than a day. Responders to the post expanded the question, offering up other places in the region with debatable pronunciations.
Here are a few from the list and some reader answers on how they pronounce them.
Clyo Road
“Kly oh”
“Cly (like fly with a c) - O.”
“KL-lie-oh for me. Welcome to the area!”
“Like Ohio. Cleye o.”
“Washington Township Fire Department does indeed pronounce it as “Kly-Oh”
Waterviliet Avenue
“Water-vill-eat forever!”
“The first time I heard someone pronounced it, they called it “Water-vill-et” so that’s how I say it lol.”
“Water-vill-eh.”
Heincke Road
“Used to work with someone who had that as her last name. She told me it’s pronounced like the beer, but without the N.”
“When I moved to the area, I had heard someone pronounce it “Hi-neh-key” and never looked closely at the spelling until years later. I still don’t know whether or not that’s correct.”
Maue Road
“I actually don’t know how this one is pronounced. I say it like the Hawaiian island”
Forrer Boulevard
“I pronounce it Forr-errr.”
“For-er.”
Siebenthaler Road
“See Ben Thaller (rhymes with Taller).”
Rahn Road
“Ron.”
