How to find free meals for kids this summer

Mad River serves five days of food in a bag every Friday. The dates are June 2-July 7 and July 28-Aug. 25, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Locations are Overlook Community Center, Beverly Gardens and Mad River Middle. For more information call 937-259-6601.

Kettering

Kettering City Schools serve free meals for ages 1-18 at Greenmont Elementary School. Adults who wish to eat with their kids can pay $4 for the same meal. Meals will be served from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, June 5 to Aug. 4.

Dayton Public

Beginning Monday, June 5, breakfast, lunch and a snack will be available in various churches, summer camps, and schools that are holding summer programs.

The program runs until July 28.

The sites are:

Back to Basics Youth Education Center, July 17 to July 28, Monday through Friday, noon to 1 p.m. 120 W. First St., Dayton, Suite 611.

Bella Vista Homes, June 5 to June 25, Monday through Friday, lunch 11:30 to 12:30 p.m., snack at 2:30 to 3 p.m., 3804 Nicholas Rd., Dayton.

Bethesda Temple, June 5 to July 4, Monday through Thursday. Breakfast: 8 to 8:30 a.m., lunch, noon to 12:30 p.m., 3701 Salem Ave., Dayton.

Cleveland Elementary, June 5 to July 21 Monday through Friday. Breakfast: 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m., lunch, 12:30 to 1 p.m., 1102 S. Pursell Ave., Dayton.

Corinthian Baptist Church, June 5 to July 14, 8:30 to 9:15 a.m. Lunch, noon to 12:45 p.m. 700 S. James H. McGee Blvd, Dayton.

Dakota Center, June 12 to July 21, Monday to Friday. Breakfast: 8 a.m. to 8:40 a.m., snack, 2:30 to 2:45 p.m. 33 Barnett St., Dayton.

Dayton Metro Library, West Branch. June 5 to July 25, Monday through Friday. Lunch: 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. 300 Abbey Ave., Dayton.

Dayton Metro Library, Northwest Branch, June 5 to July 28 Monday to Friday. Lunch 12:30 to 1 p.m. 2410 Philadelphia Dr., Dayton.

David H. Ponitz, June 5 to June 30, Monday to Friday. Breakfast 8 to 9 a.m., lunch, 12:30 to 1 p.m. 741 Washington St., Dayton.

Desoto Bass Courts Apt., June 5 to July 28, Monday to Friday. Lunch 12:45 to 1:30 p.m. 1801 Attucks Place, Dayton.

Eastmont Elementary School, June 5 to June 16, Monday to Friday. Breakfast 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. and lunch 11 to 11:30 a.m. 1480 Edendale Rd., Dayton.

Edwin Joel Brown Middle School, June 12 to July 21, Monday to Friday, breakfast 7:45 a.m. to 8 a.m., lunch noon to 12:30 p.m., 31 Willowwood Dr., Dayton.

Fairview Elementary, June 12 to July 21, Monday to Friday, breakfast 7:45 to 8 a.m., lunch noon to 12:30, 2314 Elsmere Ave., Dayton.

Five Oaks Park, June 5 to July 28. Monday to Friday, lunch 1:15 to 1:45 p.m., 926 Old Orchard Ave., Dayton.

Kiser Elementary, June 5 to July 14, Monday to Friday; breakfast 9 to 9:30 a.m., lunch 11:30 a.m. to noon. 1401 Leo St., Dayton.

Lohrey Recreation Center, June 5 to July 28, Monday to Friday, lunch 12:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. with snack 3:30 to 4 p.m., 2366 Glenarm Ave. Dayton.

Louise Troy Elementary, June 12 to July 21, 8:30 to 9 a.m., lunch noon to 12:30 p.m., 1630 Miami Chapel Rd., Dayton.

Macintosh Park, June 5 to July 28, Monday to Friday, lunch 12:30 to 1 p.m. Edwin C. Moses and Riverview, Dayton.

McCabe Park, June 5 to July 28, Monday to Friday, lunch 1:45 to 2:10 p.m., 3126 Home Ave., Dayton.

Meadowdale High School, June 12 to July 10, Monday to Thursday, lunch 12:15 to 12:45 p.m., 3873 Whitestone Court, Dayton.

Mount Crest Court Apartments, June 5 to July 28, Monday to Friday, lunch 2:05 to 2:15 p.m. 700 Mt. Crest Ct., Dayton.

Northwest Recreation Center, June 5 to July 28, Monday to Friday, 12:30 to 1 p.m. and snack 3:30 to 4 p.m., 1600 Princeton Drive, Dayton.

Riverview Terrace, June 5 to July 28, Monday to Friday, lunch 11:50 a.m. to 12:20 p.m., 3310 W. Riverview, Dayton.

Roosevelt Elementary, June 5 to June 30, breakfast 8:15 to 8:30 a.m., lunch 11:30 a.m. to noon, 1923 W. Third St., Dayton.

Ruskin Elementary, June 12 to July 21, Monday to Friday, breakfast 8:30 to 9 a.m., lunch, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., 407 Ambrose Ct., Dayton.

St. Margaret’s Church, June 5 to July 14, Monday to Friday, breakfast 8:30 to 9:15 a.m., lunch noon to 12:45 p.m., 5301 Free Pike. Dayton.

Thurgood Marshall High School, June 12 to July 14, Monday to Friday, breakfast 10 to 10:30 a.m., lunch 12:30 to 1 p.m., 4447 Hoover Ave. Dayton.

Triangle View Apt. June 13 to July 28, Monday to Friday, lunch 11 to 11:30 a.m. 27728 Triangle View, Dayton.

Westwood Elementary, June 5 to July 7, Monday to Friday, breakfast 9 to 9:30 a.m., lunch noon to 12:30 p.m., 2805 Oakridge Dr. ,Dayton.

Wogaman Middle School, June 12 to July 14, Monday to Friday, breakfast 10 to 10:30 a.m. and lunch 12:30 to 1 p.m., 920 McArthur Ave., Dayton.

Youth Communication Inc., June 5 to July 28, lunch 11 a.m. to noon, snack 2 to 3 p.m. 45 Kurtz Ave. ,Dayton.

Zion Baptist Church, JUne 5 to July 14, Monday to Friday, breakfast 8:30 to 9:15 a.m., lunch noon to 12:45 p.m., 1684 Earlham Dr., Dayton.

The Dayton Public School District is sponsoring the program with the Ohio Department of Education.

Fairborn

Fairborn City Schools is participating in the Summer Food Service Program. Meals, which must be eaten on-site, will be provided to all children ages 1-18, without charge, during the following dates, locations, and times. For updated information make sure to visit the district website: www.fairborn.k12.oh.us June 5. It is not open on federal holidays.

In case of inclement weather, visit Fairborn’s District Child Nutrition page for alternate feeding sites in the area.

All sites operate Monday-Friday.