How to make school lunch more interesting? Dayton Public Schools changing some food options

But she said the district plans to add more options: introducing meals for a week in March that mirror meals from popular restaurants, like a take on a Big Mac, to see how students like them; holding a competition among staff members to see what meals they could come up with using leftovers and limited ingredients; adding a condiment bar with low-sodium sauces and spices; adding a hot breakfast option at some schools and grab and go items at lunch and more.

Dayton Public is the largest district in the region, but due to its high concentration of poverty, all students qualify for free breakfast and lunch under federal guidelines.

But the USDA also has rules around what the district can offer students. For example, nutrition services are severely limited in how much sodium they can use in dishes. The district has to offer vegetables for each meal, whether it’s fresh, frozen or in a juice form, and students are required to take vegetables for each meal.

Whitmyer said there have been few changes to the menus at DPS in the last few years.

“We’re trying to change that by adding some of the things I’ve shown you today,” she told the school board.

William Bailey, one of the board members, said when he was running for board last year, all the students he spoke to talked about the need for better food in their schools.

“I definitely commend you for listening to them,” he said.

Tommy Nichols, a Meadowdale High School senior and the student member of the school board, said after a board taste test that he liked many of the restaurant menu items offered but said some – like a Philly cheesesteak – could use some work.

“I like seeing that you’re looking at what we’re eating and trying to figure that out,” he said.

He said some of his fellow students end up not eating at all because they don’t like what’s offered. Whitmyer said she was trying to change that.

Board member Joe Lacey noted there were issues last year with students not eating lunches at some elementary schools. Whitmyer said her understanding was that students were given an option to eat lunch or go to recess, and many students were picking recess. Now, the staff tries to get students through the line as fast as possible to allow students time to eat and play, she said.