Community Conversations: How women are persevering through the pandemic

Exactly one year ago today, women filed 65% of the new unemployment claims in Ohio as the effect of the business closures and stay-at-home orders spread through the economy. Many other women have served on the front lines of the pandemic, including in health care.

All of that has led to economic pressure, and mental and physical stress. Nearly 4.1 million women aged 20 and older dropped out of the U.S. labor force in September, 23 percent more than the 3.3 million men who left, according to federal data.